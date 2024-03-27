Antonio Angelucci will turn 78 on September 16, nine days before the elections

Agree to Angelucci, Eni admits the publisher’s interest. The details of the agreement

It is no longer a secret, Eni is about to sell Agi to Antonio Angelucci and the agreement would have been found on a basis of around 30 million. After many denials from Eni, the first confirmation arrives, albeit partial. “Eni – reports a note from the group – is in the process of evaluating the expression of interest received from a third party, in the context of a preliminary discussion, and any indiscretion emerging regarding the hypothesis of sale or the related terms is to be considered unfounded, as it is premature compared to the state of the discussion with the counterparty and the evaluation”.

Eni – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – denies agreements with the Northern League deputy Antonio Angelucci on the sale of Agi, but for the first time admits that the offer of the group which has its heart in right-wing newspapers (Libero, Tempo e Giornale) is “under evaluation”. Environments within Agi consider the agreement to be a fact on the basis of a value of around 30 million euros: money that Angelucci would like to be partially compensated to continue the early retirement plan already signed by Eni (which would bring the workforce from 70 to 55 units). The agency’s journalists – concludes Il Corriere – have proclaimed another two days of strike: “The battle against the sale of Agi to the Angelucci group, now independent from political constraints, is a battle to defend the role of information in the country “, we read in a note from the cdr.