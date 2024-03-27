loading…

Islam Khalilov poses with his favorite football team. Photo/fanpage.it

MOSCOW – On March 22, 2024, a terror attack occurred at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a northern suburb of Moscow.

A total of 139 people died during the attack. However, in the midst of chaos and fear, two teenagers aged 15 and 14 emerge as unexpected heroes. One of them is Islam Khalilov, a 15-year-old teenager.

Here are various facts about Islam Khalilov:

1. Work as a Locker Attendant at Crocus City Hall

Islam Khalilov was working as a locker attendant at Crocus City Hall when the shocking terror attack occurred.

When the attacks began, Islam and his colleagues took quick action. They direct people trying to escape from dead ends towards exits.

With courage and perseverance, they managed to save more than 100 lives.

2. Immigrants from Kyrgyzstan

Islam, whose family are immigrants from the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, has worked at Crocus City Hall for about a year.

When the attack began, he initially thought a “company” was carrying out “noisy” work in the building. However, when he saw people running, he realized something was very wrong.

3. Directing People in the Building Corridors

Video emerging from the incident shows Islam directing people fleeing down a corridor.

Russian media reported that the actions of Islam and his colleagues had inspired many people.