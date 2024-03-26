Two national youth football teams qualify for the European Championship in their respective categories. Both the U19 and U17 teams qualify for the continental competition. The first will play in Northern Ireland from July 15 to 28, and the second in Cyprus from May 20 to June 5.

Mr Corradi’s U19 team won 5-0 against Georgia at the Tegil Stadium in Lignano Sabbiadoro, while Mr Favo’s U17 team drew in the final minutes of their away game against Finland.

The achievements are important for Italian football: “The qualification of the U19 national team to the final stage of the European Championship, immediately following the U17 national team, confirms the high competitive level of the Italian youth teams,” emphasizes FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, as reported by figc.it -. We are proud of the Azzurrini results at all levels because they are the result of the quality that is evident in the clubs’ youth sector and, above all, because they confirm the excellent work of the Club Italia, the technical staff and the coordinator Maurizio. Whiskey. In UEFA’s recent history, no other federation has qualified as many teams for the continental final as FIFA.”

Words of Bernardo Corradi, U19: “I am happy,” admits coach Bernardo Corradi, reports figc.it, “especially for the guys who have achieved enormous growth from the first qualifying stage until today. This result, added to the result among boys under 17 years old, is the result of the enormous work of our federation, which, I want to say, is the only one that has qualified for the final stage of the European Championship in both categories five times in a row. years.”

“And we are very pleased,” says Under-17 coach Massimiliano Favo, as reported by figc.it, “although speaking of the match, I am not happy with our approach. Obviously we had different motives, Finland played for everything and we knew their value. For our part, we had to cope with those who were warned in order not to end up with important passes in Cyprus: in the end we achieved our goal, even being first in a group for which it was important to get into the draw. Considering the final, we know we can still improve, even if compared to the first round we have already made giant strides in terms of character, determination and individuality.” However, qualification was far from a given, given the relegations of famous teams such as Germany and the Netherlands in particular: “International football at all levels is developing in an amazing way,” concludes Favo. All teams are now organized and have important technical characteristics. That is why we are so glad that we qualified, it is a source of great prestige for the entire movement, for the entire Federation. We are doing important work that is paying off.”

