Today the funeral of Doctor Pet, Marco Petrini, one of the most loved veterinarians on social media, took place in Tivoli

When you put love and passion into the work you do, the people you come into contact with notice this and remember it. Precisely for this reason, when these people disappear the community, both working and urban, comes together to pay homage. All this happened in Tivoli this afternoon when the community and family said goodbye for the last time to DoctorPet, an esteemed 37-year-old veterinarian.

DoctorPet

Marco Petrini, known to many by the name used on social media DoctorPet, left this way too soon. Today in Tivoli the family, community and friends said goodbye to this wonderful vet for the last time. Graduated from Teramo, he fulfilled the dream he had had since he was a child. His love for animals has distant origins, eventually resulting in a profession that he practiced with love and passion.

After a long illness, he passed away on Saturday at the Umberto I hospital in Rome, surrounded by the affection of his family and friends. Unfortunately, the illness that struck him got the better of him, but this did not stop him from continuing to work. In fact, after his specialization in exotic animals, he moved to the veterinary clinic of Guidonia.

Thanks to his kindness and his love for all animals, Marco had gained 70 thousand followers on social media. Many have sent messages of condolence and sadness, and among these, the one from his employer stands out, writing:

“You have always been the exception to the rule, the heart beyond the obstacle, the lyricist of the evening. I would like everyone to know what human depth there was under the histrionic armor that you had finely constructed on yourself. You with your catchphrases, clichés, intuitions, verses, anathemas, ridiculous expressions, the funny faces of a light-hearted star, the face of a big child and the voice of Alberto Sordi, the sweet ways in a big man’s body, the thirst for life, the desire to enter everyone’s hearts”

Doctor Marchetti, in Roma Today, explains how no one other than his family members really knew Marco Petrini’s state of health, to the point that they thought he had managed to recover from it. Unfortunately for Doctor Pet and his family, evil won, but it left behind an enormous love and respect that will never be forgotten by friends or even patients.