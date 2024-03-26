Rome, March 26, 2024 – Yesterday is a quiet and identical morning with the usual routine that fills the crowded Rome Termini station. Travelers came and went, their noses turned towards the departure and arrival boards. Nothing new is expected, a maximum of a few minutes of delay or some kind of track changes.

But the serene monotony of the large Rome airport is interrupted by an unexpected event: the screens begin to sound alarming signals. In addition to Milan and Naples, destinations now include much further afield such as Tokyo. Something doesn’t add up: a message flashes across the monitors, leaving travelers perplexed – and a little alarmed -: “You are insects.” The event also takes place simultaneously at Tiburtina, Milan and Bologna stations.

And this is immediately a series of hypotheses and possibilities. The first explanation, of course, involves a hacker attack: did someone remotely take control of computer systems? There are even those who think this is an angry reference to the recent train strike. In fact, the explanation is much simpler (and calmer): this is nothing more than a marketing gimmick by the giant Netflix; This is the launch of the “Three Body Problem” series: the most attentive will not miss the abbreviation TBP in the corner of the screen.

The explanation, however, did not reassure everyone. Some of the audience did not appreciate the surprise; it was too frightening, and some even said it caused anxiety. Meanwhile, the network, as always, takes the liberty of treating this with irony and during these hours does nothing but create memes about the incident.

Photo: Instagram, @Netflix

