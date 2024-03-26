In an appeal published on the occasion of the recent World Water Day, the United Nations highlighted that women and girls are the first to suffer when drought hits the poorest and most rural areas.

The new annual UN report on the development of water resources has highlighted the serious impact of drought and the growing tensions related to water around the world, highlighting the need to also take into account the impacts on women and girls. in global water strategies.

In the poorest and most rural areas, drought hits women and girls first and hardest for various reasons, causing various problems which also include an increase in school dropouts. In general, in fact, it is they who bear the responsibility of collecting water, and the lack of safe sanitation also contributes decisively to their vulnerability.

The report also highlighted that cooperation on access to water resources could significantly improve the lives of women and girls, highlighting the urgency of acting quickly to resolve ongoing conflicts and prevent future ones.

In fact, when water is scarce or polluted, tensions can increase dramatically. This phenomenon is increasingly widespread and frequent due to the climate crisis generated by human activities and the increase in population.

Tragically visible in some of the most fragile territories on the planet, where it is causing armed conflicts and migrations, the increase in pressure due to water scarcity has already appeared even in some of the nations that perhaps felt safer on this front. During the extreme drought that suffocated Italy in 2022, for example, we witnessed the emergence of strong tensions also between the regions of Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige.

Water can also be used as a weapon during armed conflicts, exploited as a means to gain or maintain control over a territory and its populations, or to exert pressure on opposing groups. A dynamic that has recently emerged in a particularly dramatic and violent way, for example, in Palestine, where the population had to face serious difficulties in securing sufficient quantities of drinking water even before the last conflict, and the total siege imposed by Israel in recent months it has made it practically impossible to find drinkable, or at least unpolluted, water in the Gaza Strip.

Also in Ukraine, Russian attacks on energy and water systems, pipelines and water treatment plants have disrupted water supplies to millions of civilians and hundreds of thousands of hectares of fertile agricultural land.

The United Nations Water Resources Development Report 2024 is available at this link.