One year after the fire in which 40 migrants died who were in a facility of the National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico, the bishops of Ciudad Juárez and El Paso celebrated a mass this Monday in which they called on the community and the authorities to protect migrants and demanded justice for those affected and changes in immigration policies.

This mass to remember him was held in the cathedral of Ciudad Juárez, led by the bishop of the city, José Guadalupe Torres Campos and with the presence of the bishop of El Paso, Mark Seitz, and was dedicated to praying and making visible the 40 migrants who died on March 27, 2023 in the fire at the immigration station in this city, as well as all those who are in transit today.

“This mass is to pray for deceased migrants and also for migrants in general. A year has passed, it is always important that there is justice and that we all propose to always be better and give a response to justice and peace,” said the Bishop Torres Campos.

He regretted that the migratory wave continues to reach this border without anyone being able to contain it and without having a “sufficiently humane” response.

“They arrive in sad, deplorable conditions, they want to go (to the United States), they arrive, they face mistreatment, a blockade, walls, they come across that physical wall, but also a wall of spirit and heart,” said the religious.

“This is a call to the two countries (Mexico and the United States), to the authorities and to societies, to give a response of fraternity, to each country to be like Bethany, willing to receive and welcome our migrant brothers, welcome with respect for their dignity,” indicated the bishop of Ciudad Juárez, the current epicenter of the migrant crisis between the two nations.

Organizations demand justice

For his part, priest Francisco Bueno Guillén, director of the Migrant House in this city, indicated that justice has not yet been given regarding the deaths of 40 people who died in the fire that occurred on March 27, 2023.

He questioned that after a year the joint work that was done to care for the migrant population has been left aside, especially by the municipal, state and federal governments.

“The idea is that it should not be repeated (…) What we seek is that these events that hit our city never happen again here or anywhere else,” he added.

He said that tragedies that have to do with migrants occur every day without the migration policies of the countries involved changing and before the presidential elections on June 2, he called on the authorities to design more fair policies.

“What we hope with the change of government is that there are fairer policies for everyone, that work on human dignity and that are aware that migration in our country is a fact and not coerce the rights of any person,” said the parish priest.

He regretted that even with this tragedy and those that happen every day throughout the country, the situation of the migrant population does not change.

“We have seen over the course of a year things that are not right, people’s rights continue to be violated, they continue to be taken off the trains to walk long stretches and there are abuses by the authorities,” said the parish priest.

He added that there is an outstanding debt especially from the Mexican Government because the migrants who died locked up in the fire at the immigration station continue in ignominy.

“There is talk of 40 people, but what are the names of those 40 people, who among us, the rulers, the citizens, knows the names of those 40 people who were affected,” he said.

On March 9, the Mexican Government reported that it is preparing the opening of a new immigration station in the middle of the Chihuahua Desert, 72 kilometers south of Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico.

The new center to retain migrants arises as an alternative almost a year after the fire at the Puente Lerdo facilities, in the border Ciudad Juárez, which left 40 migrants dead.

After the tragedy, a dozen people have been arrested, while the director of the INM, Francisco Garduño, a judicial process was opened against him because the FGR accuses him of omission of duties for his role in the events, but he remains free and without resigning from his position.

