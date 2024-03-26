In this episode, Japke and Peter demystify the open-plan office. Because science shows that a spacious, open and bright office garden doesn’t necessarily make you feel more welcoming and sociable. In fact, people who work in an open-plan office get sick more often and for longer. What happened to this? And what can you do about it? Expert’s office Japke-d. Bouma explains. And she answers the listener’s question: how to deal with noisy video calls?

Do you or know an employer who has eliminated the open plan office? Then we would like to contact you. Send an email to japkeddenktmee@nrc.nl.

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leithen Producing, Editing & Editing: Jeanne Gerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Themen Snelderwaard Share Send a letter to the editor