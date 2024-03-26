Anyone looking to hide their crypto footprints digitally can turn to Tornado Cash: a tool developed by Russian Alex Pertsev, who lives in the Netherlands. He was arrested because he allegedly helped launder large sums of money using his tool, says investigative journalist Marloes de Koning. Is Pertsev a freedom fighter for a free Internet or is he responsible for crimes committed with the help of his technologies?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please write to our Ombudsman at ombudsman@nrc.nl.

Guest: Marlos de Koning Presenter: Floor Boon Editorial Editor: Susan Yucel Editor: Bas van Veen Coordinator: Henk Ruygrok van der Werven Illustration: Dewi van der Meulen Share Send a letter to the editor