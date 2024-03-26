In California, a character has captured the attention of the entire North American community due to his position in favor of the immediate expulsion of illegal occupants on private property. Flash Shelton, 57, inspired by his own experience, took a direct and forceful approach to evict the invaders without using force. On the contrary, equipped with cameras, he tries to document every intervention and, because of this, has called himself ‘The Squatter Hunter’. Below we tell you his story.

How did you begin your fight to evict squatters from homes in California?

Flash Shelton’s struggle began in 2019, when he discovered the presence of intruders in his mother’s house in California, even though it was for sale. Full of furniture and other people’s belongings, he found the house, which was occupied by seven strangers, who claimed to have a rental contract, so the police could not do anything.

“Squatters often have false leases,” Shelton said. It was at that moment when she decided to act and the first thing she did was ask her mother for a lease in her name, with which she managed to get them to leave the house for a day.

Knowing that they would return, he decided to remove all the furniture and belongings of the invaders, installed different security cameras around the property and reinforced the doors that had been broken into.

Seeing the situation, the intruders had no choice but to leave because, as the now owner points out: the contract they had was illegitimate. This experience, which was also documented, became the starting point for him to become what he calls himself an ‘anti-squatter activist’.

What is your strategy for evicting home invaders?

Shelton tells, in his different videos on YouTube, how he applies the same strategy that he used in the case of his mother’s house, which has helped him recover illegally occupied homes by becoming another tenant. But how does it work?

As he himself says: “I’m not going to enter and I’m not going to hurt anyone,” because he understands that, even if they are invaders, there are no legal tools to be able to evict them immediately and the last thing he wants to use is force in these cases. Therefore, what he does is ask the owners for a lease to move into the house and make living with the illegal squatters uncomfortable.

Knowing that many squatters are never happy having someone else on the property, he hopes they will go to court, where he knows he has all the tools (legitimate lease contract) to have a ruling in his favor and legally remove to unwanted occupants.

However, their strategy is not only to become another tenant, but also to create as many nuisances as possible and document them with cameras that are recording the entire moment. Thanks to this tactic, he has managed to remove more than a dozen people from different homes in California and has earned the nickname ‘Squatter Hunter’.

Likewise, through his videos, Flash Shelton has on different occasions asked the authorities to pass laws that facilitate the eviction process for these cases.

“Squatter laws were never intended for residential properties. They were never intended to support breaking into someone’s home,” says the squatter hunter. He assures that, sometimes, it is difficult to evict the invaders, since many are protected by a civil process. 10% of the profits from his videos will go to promoting laws against squatters.