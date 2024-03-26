loading…

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield chose to abstain when the UN Security Council passed the ceasefire resolution in Gaza, March 25 2024. Photo/AP/Craig Ruttle

WASHINGTON – The White House is “confused” by what some United States (US) officials called Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s overreaction to Washington’s decision not to veto the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza.

The news was revealed in an Axios report. The UN Security Council passed a resolution on Monday (25/3/2024) demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as well as the unconditional release of the remaining Israeli hostages.

The resolution also highlighted the “urgent need to expand the flow” of aid to Gaza.

The US abstained from the vote, prompting Netanyahu’s office to accuse Washington of retreating from its “consistent position” since the start of the war.

Netanyahu was angry and canceled a high-level Israeli mission to the US ahead of planned Zionist military operations in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza.

“All of this is self-defeating. The Prime Minister could have chosen another path, to align himself with America on the meaning of this resolution. He chose not to, apparently for political purposes,” said one US official.

“If Prime Minister Netanyahu feels so confident, why doesn’t he call President Biden?” another official wondered.

White House spokesman John Kirby called the cancellation of the Israeli delegation’s visit “disappointing” and said Washington was “perplexed by this” because the US abstention “does not represent a change in our policy.”

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller argued the US did not use its veto because calls for a ceasefire and hostage release were consistent with Washington policy, and noted the resolution was not binding.