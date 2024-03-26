Arianna David, guest on Cinque Minuti by Bruno Vespa, tells how she has been facing the disease that haunts her for thirty years

Every day many people suffer from diseases of all types. Some pathologies accompany us for entire years, modifying and totally changing our lives. The important thing, in every illness, is to seek the right help both from a medical and psychological point of view. In fact, every pathology is accompanied by a series of complications, including on a psychological level. Arianna David spoke precisely about this delicate topic, who, as a guest at Bruno Vespa, spoke about her illness and its implications.

Arianna David

Arianna David is an Italian presenter, actress and former model. She won Miss Italy in 1993 at just 20 years old and in the following years she continued to work in the world of entertainment. Her debut dates back to 1991, when at the age of 18 she began working in the world of television with Rai. After she won the competition, her life changed, but not in every way in a positive way.

In fact, from 1993 onwards, Arianna David began to suffer from a widespread and very difficult to manage pathology. The woman, guest of Bruno Vespa on Cinque Minuti, talks about her experience and the difficulties she has had to face in the last 30 years. Arianna suffers from anorexia and since winning Miss Italy, she has found herself having to manage this complicated situation. The woman says that she never recovered from anorexia, given that she periodically had relapses. Arianna explains to Bruno Vespa that she currently weighs 46kg and wears a size 34. The former model says:

“I weigh 46 kilos and am a child’s size 34. When you get sick with this type of disease, if we can call it that, it never comes out of it. You constantly have relapses, whatever happens to you in life, unfortunately, you always take it out on food. In this period of my life I am suffering from anorexia nervosa, I am so nervous that I never have an appetite and this leads me to not eat.”

Bruno Vespa, talking to his guest, asks her how it is possible to eat only a plate of green beans in a day, and the woman explains:

“I also train in the gym. But I don’t look at the calories or what’s on the plate, the problem is that I’m not hungry”

The actress, at the end of her interview, decided to dedicate a thought to all the people who currently, or in the past, are suffering from the same pathology as her. Arianna David says:

“The advice to those like me who suffer from these disorders is to go to a specialized center and ask for help, because it’s really difficult on your own”