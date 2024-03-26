Who is the winner of Big Brother? we get to know Perla Vatiero better, her work and her great love

The 17th edition of the hugely popular television program Big Brother has ended. This year’s winner surprised everyone and she herself was shocked by the announcement of the victory. Incredulous Perla Vatiero beat the favorite Beatrice Luzzi.

Perla Vatiero wins Big Brother and introduces herself to her fans

Perla was already known to the general public for her participation in Temptetion Island where she ended her long relationship with Mirko Brunetti, with whom she had been living for three years, live during the confrontation bonfire. The woman then established a flirtation with Igor Zeetti which did not last very long and during her participation in her Big Brother the girl got closer to her ex-boyfriend Mirko.

Perla is a very determined young woman and has proven her character on the television show, but also in her private life. She is 27 years old and has a degree in sports science. In the past she dedicated herself to sport as a martial arts champion including Karate and boxing, boasting numerous sporting awards. She created a fashion brand called Perlystas which led her to be followed by over 50,000 people on Instagram. She takes care of both the management and marketing dissemination of the brand, lending her face to the various advertising campaigns.

The love story with Mirko has been widely followed on social media since their first breakup. Their relationship has always been a see-saw between arguments and reconciliations, misunderstandings and reconciliations. All under the watchful eyes of their followers.

Mirko showed up during the final with a bouquet of red roses and the two finally hugged each other again in front of the public who followed the romantic gesture. The two are very much in love and declare their desire to live their relationship away from the cameras in order to have the right privacy and tranquility to mend their relationship, inevitably damaged by the limelight.

Read also Mirko breaks the silence on Perla after the last episode of GF: his words are surprising