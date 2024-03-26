In South America, beaches such as Copacabana, Ipanema or Varadero are well known among citizens, but they are not necessarily the most beautiful in this part of the American continent. The most beautiful in South America, according to AI, stands out for its impressive natural landscapes and for providing tourists with a unique experience, whether they are traveling alone, as a couple or as a family.

In addition, the most beautiful beach in South America has several recognitions such as the World Travel Awards in 2022 or the TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards. The one chosen as the most beautiful in South America by ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot is adjacent to Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay. Will it be that of your country?

What is the most beautiful beach in South America, according to AI?

The most beautiful beach in South America is Bahia de Sancho, in Brazil, according to ChatGPT and Copilot AI. According to the artificial intelligence developed by Open AI, this place located in the Fernando de Noronha archipelago stands out for “the combination of its natural beauty, the richness of its marine life and conservation measures.”

ChatGPT stated that Bahía de Sancho is “a truly special destination and worth visiting.” In addition, he listed some characteristics that make the Brazilian beach stand out at the South American level.

Limited Access: Access to the beach is somewhat restricted, which helps preserve its natural beauty. Visitors can reach the bay via a steep path with stairs or by boat. World Heritage: Fernando de Noronha is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, recognized for its important marine ecosystem and clear waters, which are ideal for diving and snorkeling.Marine life: The bay is an excellent place to observe marine life, including sea turtles, rays, dolphins and a variety of tropical fish.Stunning scenery: The beach is surrounded by vegetation and dramatic rock formations, making it which makes it even more spectacular. Conservation: The island and its surroundings are under strict conservation regulations to protect its unique biodiversity. Nesting season: The bay is also an important nesting site for sea turtles, which adds another element of natural interest and conservation to the area.

For its part, Copilot, AI run by Microsoft, pointed out that “Sancho Bay is famous for its impressive natural beauty, crystal-clear waters and abundant marine life.”

While ChatGPT and Copilot named Bahía de Sancho the most beautiful beach, Gemini (formerly Bard) chose Playa Blanca, located in Cartagena, Colombia, as the most beautiful in South America.

Regarding Playa Blanca, Gemini explained that “it is a beach with fine white sand, crystal-clear turquoise waters and a wide variety of services for tourists, such as restaurants, bars, shops and rental of umbrellas and sun loungers.”

In that sense, he noted that Playa Blanca was “an ideal place to relax and enjoy the sun.”