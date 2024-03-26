loading…

Police and gendarmerie patrol the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, March 4, 2024. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – The difference between the national gendarmerie and the regular police in France is an interesting discussion to know. Even though they are both known as police forces, each of them has fundamental differences.

Like a country, France also has a police unit that carries out its duties according to regulations. Interestingly, they don’t just have one, but three centralized types.

Quoting the European Security & Defense page, Tuesday (26/3/2024), in general the French police force consists of three different types. These are the National Police, National Gendarmerie and Municipal Police respectively.

So, what is the difference between the national gendarmerie and the regular police in France? Check out the following review to know more about it.

Differences between the National Gendarmerie and the Regular Police in France

1. National Gendarmerie

The French National Gendarmerie is a police unit under the administrative control of the Ministry of the Interior. Even though they have police status, the members are part of the French military.

In its duties, the French gendarmerie was formed to ensure public safety. This includes guaranteeing the protection of individuals and their property, providing security information to warning and rescue efforts.

One striking thing that differentiates the gendarmerie from other police units in France is the scope of its mission.

They work in rural areas and small towns in France which usually have populations of less than 20,000 people.

Even though it is indirectly tied to the armed forces, operationally the gendarmerie still follows the provisions of the Ministry of the Interior to carry out its mission in France. Meanwhile, criminal investigations can be carried out under the supervision of prosecutors and judges.