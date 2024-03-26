Italy weather forecast

Situation. A wide and deep Atlantic depression is spreading over southwestern Europe and will move east towards the central Mediterranean and Italy from Tuesday, according to weather forecasts. Around him, two unrest will develop that will cause a noticeable deterioration in the situation in Italy from early Tuesday morning, starting in the western regions and quickly spreading to the rest of the peninsula. This will lead to a day of severe weather, especially in areas of the Tyrrhenian region and in the north, although as time progresses the frontal shift to the east will help weaken the effects from the west. In the Alps, snow will fall at an altitude of approximately 1200 m, and the Libeccio and Scirocco winds will increase. A second disturbance will follow shortly thereafter, leading to a further deterioration of the situation from the evening until Wednesday night, starting in the northwest and Sardinia, with bad weather spreading to the northeast and south-central regions, especially the Tyrrhenian regions. As a result, intense and stormy conditions with thunderstorms and the risk of storms are expected in the most vulnerable areas. In the Alps, as well as in the central-northern Apennines, it will snow again at altitudes above 1200/1400 m, and strong winds will blow between the southeast and west. As the hours pass, this disturbance will also move east, followed by periods of clear weather from the west.

North: more severe weather with heavy rain and showers, even heavy in the evening in the northwest and in Friuli VG. Snow from a height of 900/1200m. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 10 to 15.

Central: Very cloudy to cloudy, with more intense rain and showers in Tuscany, easing in the evening in Lazio and the Adriatic region. The temperature drops slightly, with a maximum between 14 and 18.

South: Irregular cloudiness, intense at times, with scattered showers and showers, including thunderstorms on the Tyrrhenian coast. Stable temperatures. Maximum from 17 to 22.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

TUESDAY: Depressive circulation, responsible for rain and downpours, loosens its grip, favoring improvement in the evening. Particularly on the northern coasts, mornings will be very cloudy or cloudy, with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, easing in the afternoon. Dry in the evening; on the southern coasts, in the capital and in the Apennines, very cloudy or cloudy weather with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, absorbing in the evening; The northern Plains will experience very cloudy to overcast mornings with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, easing in the afternoon. Foggy formations in the evening; in the southern plains and sub-Apennines it is very cloudy or overcast, with rain and showers, including thunderstorms. In the evening, the phenomena fade. Moderate winds from southeast quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2550 meters. Very stormy sea.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

STABLE MONDAY THEN STRONG AND WINDY WEATHER BETWEEN 26 TO 27 HOURS, IMPROVING BETWEEN 28 TO 30 HOURS THEN POSSIBLE INSTABILITY IN THE EAST – Light local instability is expected, especially towards the Apennines during the afternoon-evening of 24 March. Monday will be stable, but cloudiness will increase from midday with light showers in the late afternoon, especially in the western sectors. Between the 26th and 28th there will be a disturbance, foreshadowing showers and isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by intense southerly winds and a decrease in maximum values ​​by several points. Steady through March 29-30, with increasing highs and peaking above 21°C on Saturday 30. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the weather that awaits us over the next days, at the moment the most likely hypothesis is a variable Easter with some scattered rain , locally more organized and longer in Tuscany, while Easter Monday can be noticeably unsettled with occasional showers; the evolution will be determined in the next few days.

Font: 3B Meteo

