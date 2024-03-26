The weather in Mexico City for this Tuesday, March 26, anticipates that it will be cloudy with 25 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 26 degrees.
As reported, the weather has a 0% probability of rain with winds from the South that will go at a speed of 7 km per hour.
On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 11 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 6%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City
Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 11
Thursday March 28, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11
Friday, March 29, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12
Saturday March 30, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 13
Sunday, March 31, 2024: some clouds, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 14
Monday April 1, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 14
Tuesday, April 2, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 14
