The weather in Cancun for this Tuesday, March 26, determines that it will be very cloudy with 32 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 33 degrees.

On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 26 degrees.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 58%.

As reported, the weather has a 0% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun

Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 35 and low temperature of 25

Thursday, March 28, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 20

Friday, March 29, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 19

Saturday March 30, 2024: some clouds, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 18

Sunday, March 31, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 20

Monday, April 1, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 32 and low temperature of 22

Tuesday, April 2, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 22

