The EMC Wave 2 is a Chinese compact SUV that arrives in Italy, the result of the collaboration between Eurasia Motor Company and Livan Auto, both belonging to the Geely Group. This vehicle, available exclusively with a 103 HP petrol or LPG engine and front-wheel drive, debuts on the Italian market at a starting price of less than 20,000 euros.

The EMC Wave2, based on the Geely group’s Livan It weighs 1,180 kg for the version with manual gearbox and 1,215 kg for the one with the CVT.

EMC Wave 2

The mechanical configuration includes McPherson strut suspension at the front and semi-independent suspension with torsion bar at the rear. It features four disc brakes on 16″ wheels with 205/60 tyres.

The Wave 2 cockpit features a classic and rational design, with an instrument interface that combines analogue and digital elements. An 8″ central display manages the infotainment system via touch controls. The design is minimalist, with physical buttons located under the monitor for climate control.

The Wave 2 cockpit

On the central tunnel there is a gear lever available both manual and automatic, behind which there is a practical storage tray. The boot has a capacity of 400 liters with the rear seats in use.

Gasoline or LPG

The EMC Wave 2 can only be equipped with the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine with 103 HP and 140 Nm of torque, developed by Geely. This engine can be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.

EMC Wave 2 posteriore 3/4

When ordering, it is also possible to choose an LPG kit produced by BRC. Declared consumption is 7.2 l/100 km, corresponding to 13.8 km per liter of petrol.

Prices, how much does the Chinese SUV Wave 2 cost

The EMC Wave2 is already on sale at over sixty Eurasia Motor Company dealerships in Italy. Prices start from 17,700 euros, with a supplement of 1,900 euros for the installation of the LPG system. The car is fully equipped with no additional options, including 16″ alloy wheels, electric mirrors, multifunction steering wheel, eco-leather upholstery, split rear seats, rear parking sensors with camera, cruise control, climate control, LED lights.

Wave 2 is only available with a petrol or LPG engine

The automatic transmission version also includes a power sunroof, keyless start and a six-speaker stereo system. The car is available in five standard colors, with an additional cost of 350 euros for metallic paint.

→ Wave2 MT: 17.700 euro

→ Wave2 MT Gpl: 19.600 euro

→ Wave2 MT: 19.200 euro

→ Wave2 MT Gpl: 21.100 euro

Read also:

→ Review of LPG and methane car cylinders → News and updates on LPG cars

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!