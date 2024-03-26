Ukraine, at war with Russia, on Tuesday night qualified for next summer’s European football championship in Germany. In the decisive qualifying match against Iceland in Poland, the score became 2:1 thanks to goals from Viktor Tsygankov and Mikhail Moidrik in the second half. Former AZ player Albert Gudmundsson gave Iceland the lead for the first time after half an hour of play.

The Ukrainians will play Belgium, Slovakia and Romania in the group stage of the European Championship next summer. This is Ukraine’s first participation in a major football tournament since the invasion of Russia more than two years ago.

Earlier in the evening, Georgia qualified for the European Football Championship for the first time. The Georgians won the decisive playoff match against Greece on penalties. At the European Championships they are in a group with Portugal, the Czech Republic and Turkey.

