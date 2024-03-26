A UN Security Council call on Monday for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas appears to have made little difference so far. Reports of Israeli bombing, which killed dozens of Palestinians, came in on Tuesday from both the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

Israel, which was angry that the US did not block the resolution at the UN Council with a veto, also withdrew most of its negotiating team from the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday. There, indirect negotiations were held with Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of the hostages remaining in the hands of Hamas.

According to Israel, Hamas continued to demand a permanent ceasefire in exchange for the release of the hostages, and the Israelis were unwilling to concede. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarded the Palestinians’ position as “unfortunate evidence of the harm of the Security Council resolution,” he said in a written statement. The prime minister had earlier signaled that Israel still wants to attack Hamas in Rafah, the militant group’s last major stronghold, even though it is also home to 1.3 million displaced people from Gaza with nowhere to go.

Although the resolution is binding in principle, the Security Council does not have immediate means at its disposal to enforce it. If the warring parties do not comply, sanctions may follow, provided no member blocks them with a veto.

Hamas – unfortunately, in Tehran

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh traveled to Tehran on Tuesday for consultations with Iranian leaders. There he told reporters that the resolution evidenced Israel’s international isolation. The resolution was adopted with fourteen votes in favor and one abstention. After six months of war, Israel has “completely failed to achieve its military or strategic objectives,” Haniyeh said.

Relief for the starving population of Gaza continues to be as slow as before. A local government official in Hamas-controlled Gaza said 18 people had been killed in the past 24 hours while trying to retrieve food parcels dropped from planes. Some of these parcels ended up in the sea off the coast, and twelve people drowned while trying to get their hands on them. Six people also died on land, trampled during fights for food. Therefore, Hamas called for a stop to food supplies.

Israel also continues to refuse to allow UNRWA, the main relief agency for Palestinian refugees, into the Gaza Strip. Even in northern Gaza, where the need is greatest. In recent days, Israeli officials have already stated that they no longer want to work with UNRWA in the future, as the organization is reportedly in cahoots with Hamas.

According to Israel, twelve current and former UNRWA employees took part in the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 that started the war. However, Israel has never made any public evidence of this. However, due to the allegations, the US, the Netherlands and other countries suspended support for UNRWA. UNRWA risks running out of funds at the end of May, although a number of other Western countries have now resumed aid to UNRWA, according to director Philippe Lazzarini.

Battle in hospitals

Fighting also continues at several hospitals, including Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Israel claims to have killed or captured hundreds of Hamas militants. Fighting has also raged for several days in two hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The US abstention from voting in the UN Council immediately led to increased tensions between Israel and the US, its most important ally. Netanyahu decided not to let the high-ranking delegation go to Washington. However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was already in Washington, will meet with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and CIA Director William Burns on Tuesday.

