Four suspected terrorists who massacred 137 people in a mass shooting and arson at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, last Friday night. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Images of alleged torture of suspected terrorists in Moscow by Russian security forces have gone viral on various social media platforms.

One of the images shows a suspect allegedly being electrocuted on his genitals until he was foaming at the mouth. There are also images showing another suspect allegedly having his ear cut off.

The suspects—whom the ISIS Khorasan group claims to be members—slaughtered 137 people in a mass shooting and arson at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, last Friday night.

The deadliest attack in Russia for two decades also left 182 people injured.

One of the arrested suspects, a man identified as Shamsuddin Fariddun, was seen in photos lying on the gym floor with his trousers pulled down and an object resembling a cable appearing to be attached to his vital organ area.

The cable is thought to have come from a TA-57 military field telephone which is capable of producing up to 80 volts.

His mouth appeared to be foaming and he appeared to be clenching his teeth.

The Sun quoted a Telegram channel linked to the Wagner Group mercenary force as saying: “The images show how regular interrogations are carried out using TA-57 military field phones, in the common parlance ‘ Tapik ‘.”

“By rotating the coil… an electric charge is released through a cable of up to 80 volts, which is then connected to a prisoner via the finger, ear or genitals,” the channel continued.