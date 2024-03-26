Formia, March 26, 2024 – On March 20, in Formia, the carabinieri of an employee of the radiomobile department of NORM, after the usual checks carried out on people subject to precautionary measures or house detention, released a 59-year-old man, already charged in the police records, whose charges include home detention measure by decision of the Supervisory Court of Naples, currently under house arrest in the municipality of Minturno.

The man was not actually at his home during the check carried out by Armagh officers this afternoon. Troopers immediately began searching for the suspect and were soon able to track him down as he was returning down the road to his home and once located, he explained that he had taken his dog to run errands.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

