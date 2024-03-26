At the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart you can see many special models of the brand. If Porsche has to fit all makes and types of cars in this space, the museum is too small. That’s why Porsche has a secret vault where they keep at least one example of every road model. Much like you kept the tastiest bag of chips for yourself and gave them away. Usually no one is allowed to snoop around the warehouse, but this time they are.

Each car also features a Porsche Museum sticker. It is therefore possible that they alternate from there with the cars in the museum. It’s no surprise that Porsche’s secret stash is full of gems. In addition to street models, we also have a number of racing cars in stock. Our British colleagues took a look into paradise for every Porsche fan. Check out the images below.