Venezuelan presidential candidate Corina Yoris of Venezuela’s united opposition failed to register in time to run in next summer’s elections. International news agencies reported this on Tuesday. Yoris, 80, was nominated on Friday by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as a candidate to challenge unpopular President Nicolas Maduro as Machado himself was excluded from running in the scheduled July 28 elections due to unclear and unproven allegations of election corruption.

The registration deadline for presidential candidates expired at midnight local time on Monday, but the opposition said Joris was unable to access the National Electoral Council’s online system and was unable to register in person. “This is a violation of the rights of the majority of Venezuelans who want to vote for change,” says former parliament speaker Omar Barbosa on behalf of the opposition.

Arrests of oppositionists

Last year, the regime and the opposition reached an agreement to hold free and transparent elections, but things appear to be going wrong. Machado’s campaign leader and several other members of her Vente Venezuela party were also arrested last week.

Polls suggest Maduro will lose by a large margin if Venezuelans are given the opportunity to vote for a serious opposition candidate. Thirteen presidential candidates are registered for the election, including Maduro himself, but none of them represents a united opposition. “We tried every option,” Joris said at a news conference Monday about her failed attempts to register. “Not only is the name of Corina Joris denied, but the name of every citizen who wishes to participate.”

Joris remains the official opposition candidate for now

Despite the unsuccessful registration, Joris remains the opposition candidate for now, opposition leader Machado said on Tuesday. She accuses Maduro of carefully selecting his election opponents. “We’ve been warning about this for months and now it’s happened. The regime itself chose the candidates.”

But she may end up backing Zulia provincial governor Manuel Rosales, who registered as a candidate at the last minute on Monday. His party supported Machado’s candidacy before she was expelled and forced to nominate Joris. Machado says he is taking things “one day at a time” ahead of the election.

