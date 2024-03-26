An electoral contest marked by diversity and uncertainty is looming on the Venezuelan political scene. With a country at the crossroads, the list of candidates registered in the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the presidential elections of July 28, 2024 reveals a complex and varied political panorama. This election will not only be a referendum on the future of Venezuela, but also a test for democracy and the country’s institutions.

The 2024 Venezuelan elections are shaping up to be a critical event in the country’s recent history. With a wide range of candidates and significant challenges in terms of electoral fairness and transparency, the world is watching closely how this important process will unfold. The fight for the presidency, beyond being a mere political competition, has become a symbol of the fight for democracy and the future of Venezuela.

Who are the candidates registered in the CNE for the presidential elections in Venezuela?

Nicolás Maduro, the current president, will seek his third re-election under the banner of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), once again marking his presence on the electoral ballot. Against him, the opposition has outlined its strategy with the holding of primaries, where María Corina Machado, despite her subsequent disqualification, turned out to be the candidate with the most votes. She appointed Corina Yoris as his replacement. Additionally, there are other figures that will be part of the electoral contest:

Juan Carlos Alvarado for COPEILuis Eduardo Martínez for Democratic ActionJosé Brito for Primero VenezuelaBenjamín Rausseo, comedian also known as “El Conde del Guácharo”, is a candidate outside the coalitionAntonio Ecarri Angola, for the Alianza del Lápiz and Avanzada Progresista partiesDaniel Ceballos for his party recently inaugurated Arepa and also with the card of the Popular Will Party (VP), intervened by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ)Claudio Fermín, for the Solutions PartyJavier Bertucci, Christian pastor, currently deputy of the National AssemblyLuis Ratti, for the Democratic Right Party Popular.

Who is the candidate chosen by María Corina Machado to replace her?

Corina Yoris Villasana, selected by María Corina Machado after her disqualification, represents the Unitary Platform in this electoral contest. Despite not having previously held public office, her candidacy symbolizes an effort by the opposition to maintain a viable alternative to the ruling party.

Why doesn’t the CNE allow Corina Yoris to register?

The disqualification of María Corina Machado and the restrictions imposed on her replacement, Corina Yoris, underline the tensions between the Government and the opposition. Machado spoke on her X account about this situation: “I alert Venezuelans and the world of the maneuver underway to prevent the registration in the CNE of the candidate of the entire democratic unity of Venezuela, Corina Yoris.”

And although Yoris does not have any type of legal impediment, the CNE only seeks to prevent his registration with the desire to get rid of possible contenders who are threats in the election, that is, as political scientist Jesús Castillo explained in his account of The impediments are not legal, only political.

What is the function of the CNE?

The National Electoral Council (CNE) is the body in charge of organizing and supervising elections in Venezuela. Their role is fundamental to guarantee the transparency and fairness of the electoral process. However, the decisions of the CNE and the actions of the Supreme Court of Justice have raised concerns about the autonomy of the electoral body and the integrity of the elections, especially in the context of opposition primaries and the potential disqualifications of candidates.