Valentino Rossi: the agreement with Yamaha is close

Valentino Rossi and Yamaha together again: there are other signs of ongoing negotiations between the Doctor’s VR46 team and the Japanese team, which will return to having a satellite team next season. Fabio Quartararo was evasive about this on Monday after Yamaha’s tests in Portimao.

“It’s true that we talked about a second team, but at the moment I can’t say anything else about it,” declared the French driver without going into details. The difficulties at this start of the season for the VR46, which is using last year’s Ducati bikes, is further pushing the Tavullia team towards an agreement with the Japanese team.

Valentino Rossi is a Yamaha ambassador and has always been linked to the Japanese manufacturer: he and his collaborators are, however, awaiting technical guarantees from Yamaha, which at the moment, like Honda, is significantly behind the European manufacturers.

However, contacts continue and news could arrive soon, also for the two riders Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio.