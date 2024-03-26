Fragile people are on the increase, not only for demographic reasons – the over 65s now make up 25% of Italians – but also due to the presence of a series of pathologies (from tumors to diabetes) which make these patients more exposed to complications of all kinds. type, including infectious ones, many of which are preventable with vaccines. To best protect this population of elderly and frail people we need to be proactive and hospitals can play a primary role. Thus the Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome, in line with the National Plan for vaccination prevention 2023-2025, from April will promote a ‘proactive’ vaccination offer for the frail and elderly, at a hospital clinic. And to identify among all the patients who pass through the hospital those who meet the characteristics of ‘fragility’, Gemelli, as part of the national Dare project (DigitAi lifelong pRevEntion), has developed an artificial intelligence algorithm so as to offer them the most suitable vaccination prevention strategies.

“At Gemelli – explains Patrizia Laurenti, UOC director of hospital hygiene at the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation and professor of hygiene at the Catholic University, Rome campus – out of 90 thousand patients discharged a year, approximately half are made up of potentially fragile subjects (oncology patients, diabetics, immunosuppressed patients, transplant recipients). Vaccination protection could be planned for all of them for diseases such as influenza, Covid-19, pneumococcal pneumonia, Herpes zoster and, soon, respiratory syncytial virus. The alliance with clinicians is fundamental and the specialists who assist these patients to help us identify, with respect to their diagnostic-therapeutic-care path, the best time to offer this vaccination coverage”.

“The possibility of offering these vaccinations in a hospital setting – continues the specialist – is truly a great opportunity that we must seize, because it would bring advantages not only for patients, but also for hospital structures, with an increase in the efficiency of their organization (more rapid turnover of beds) and for reducing the risk of re-hospitalisation for complications related to vaccine-preventable infectious diseases. Benefits that extend to the entire society and to the fight against antibiotic resistance”.

A year ago, Gemelli recalls, the Italian Prevention Observatory launched the national Ospivax program. “Also on the basis of the provisions of the new Pnpv”, National Vaccine Prevention Plan, “which encourages the valorization of alternative settings for vaccinations (general practitioner, pharmacies) to local vaccination centers – underlines Laurenti – the program invites vaccinate not only fragile and vulnerable patients in hospital, but also healthcare workers and their caregivers, according to the ‘cocoon’ strategy: I protect the caregiver and family member of a fragile patient, to better protect the patient.”

“The objective, as a hospital – continues the teacher – is to put ourselves at the service of prevention because we have a great opportunity to intercept the fragile, who can thus take advantage of an active vaccination offer, in integration with the territory. The criteria attribution of the Ospivax ‘stamps’ are very rigorous, but as Gemelli we believe we have all it takes to obtain the stamp and be among the very first at a national level”.

A crucial point is how to identify the ‘fragile’. It will be an artificial intelligence algorithm, developed by Gemelli’s Ict – therefore Emilio Meneschincheri and Tonino Marchetti – and applied to the hospital’s electronic health records, to identify the subjects most at risk of frailty. “These will be contacted again – explains Laurenti – for an active vaccination offer to be provided at our hospital vaccination clinic (in the blood test room on the second floor, once a week) or at the reference vaccination centers of the ASL Roma 1 which collaborates to the project. This activity is part of Work Package 3 CareVax, part of the national multi-stakeholder Dare project, whose contacts for Fondazione Gemelli are professor Stefania Boccia and doctor Roberta Pastorino. The pilot phase of the project, which will start next April and It will last 6 months and will involve patients from the Digestive System Disease Center (Cemad) and haemodialysis patients. Our aim is to transform it into a structured activity, for the benefit of all Gemelli patients”.

“The flu vaccination – Laurenti points out – must be repeated every year, starting from October. The anti-Covid vaccine can be offered in conjunction with the flu shot. But highly immunosuppressed subjects may need to repeat this vaccination every 4 months. 6 months. The antipneumococcal can be done with different vaccines and must be repeated only for some types of vaccine. The vaccination against Herpes zoster (shingles), of which there is a very innovative formulation, the adjuvanted recombinant, prevents the reactivation of the Varicella zoster virus, the very painful post-herpetic neuritis and other serious complications, such as loss of vision. This vaccine currently only needs to be done once in a lifetime. The vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus for the elderly is also on the way, which could be available as early as next autumn.”

“Combined formulations against influenza, Covid-19 and the syncytial virus in a single administration are also being studied – concludes the expert -. It should be underlined that today the production of vaccines has achieved very high safety profiles”.