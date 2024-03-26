You may have noticed: the latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 no longer has an eight-cylinder engine under the hood. The V8 has been replaced by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a huge turbocharger and an electric motor. The new combination develops 680 hp. and 1020 Nm, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. Manhart is trying to alleviate some of the shortcomings of the eight-cylinder engine. “We want to bring back some of the soul of the C 63,” said the tuner.

Inevitably, the four-cylinder engine does not have the character of the V8 AMG models. But the four-cylinder engine performs relatively well, and that shouldn’t be overlooked. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 from Manhart goes even further and brings the German family sedan’s power output to 725 hp. and 1120 Nm due to software settings and sports catalysts.

Visually, more has changed on the Mercedes-AMG C 63.

Manhart hasn’t changed much on the outside, but visually there’s more going on. The C 63 sits more on its belly due to lower springs. The original wheels are somewhat decorated with red inserts, but here, like the rest of the car, there is plenty of room for personalization. A Manhart decal pack is also available with all shiny parts blacked out. It is not yet known how much the Manhart CRE package will cost. Dutch prices for a standard C 63 start at just under €150,000.

Why not many people stay in Germany

Manhart is German and there they have to deal with strict TÜV requirements. This is where the problem for German customers comes into play. The exhaust system has also been redesigned to give the engine more character. The tuner does this by installing sports catalysts. This results in more noise and emissions. As a result, the Manhart Mercedes-AMG C 63 will not yet receive TÜV approval, but this may be possible for future models, the tuner believes.