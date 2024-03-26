The 2024 US elections and the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House are the most anticipated political event of the year.

USA, judges will pardon Trump. The more than halved fine kicked off his election campaign.

Donald Trump has won another legal battle, representing the latest step toward running for the White House again. Yesterday was the last day of payment of the $464 million that a judge ordered Trump to pay for fraud (the Trump Organization was convicted of exaggerating the value of his property), but the Manhattan appeals court – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – it reduced the amount to 175 million and gave the former president ten more days. Trump must pay the amount or obtain a guarantee from a third party who will pay it if he loses the appeal (usually the collateral must be cash or real estate plus interest).

Instead, the former president and White House candidate is disappointed, continues Il Corriere, that he was unable to delay the start of the first criminal trial against him (the first for a US president) beyond April 15. It was originally scheduled to begin yesterday in New York. This is a trial for falsifying records of payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in order to silence her about an alleged sexual relationship before the 2016 election.