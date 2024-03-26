After the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the city of Baltimore was recorded, due to the collision of a cargo ship, the Mexican consulate in Washington, United States, said it was paying attention to the Mexicans in the place.

So far, authorities have not reported any Mexican injuries or deaths due to the incident.

Vanessa Calva, director of Consular Protection and Strategic Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) shared the emergency telephone number of this consular office: 202-997-0560.

He also shared the telephone number of the Information and Assistance Center for Mexicans: 520-623-7874.

Mexican Ambassador to the US expresses solidarity for bridge collapse

Mexico’s ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, expressed his solidarity after the crash of a cargo ship caused the collapse of Baltimore’s flagship bridge, Key Bridge.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Baltimore and the government of Maryland, following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” he wrote on social media.

The ambassador expressed Mexico’s solidarity “for all those affected by this devastating accident.”

What happened on the Francis Scott Key Bridge?

The collision of a container ship against the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore caused the total collapse of that structure that crosses the Patapsco River and left six missing so far, in whose search federal, state and local agents are involved.

The event took place around 01:30 local time. The Dali freighter lost propulsion, according to the first indications, and ended up wedged against the bridge, built in 1977, through which some 35,000 vehicles cross a day and which rose to fame in the past as the setting for the series “The Wire.” .

