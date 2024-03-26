The Francis Scott Key Bridge, an important link in Baltimore, United States, has collapsed after being hit by a ship. This event has caused commotion in the city and has highlighted the need for stricter security measures in waterways.

The incident occurred on March 26 of this year, and since then, authorities have been working hard to assess the damage and determine next steps. The news has generated a great deal of discussion and speculation about the causes of the accident and the long-term implications for the city of Baltimore.

Francis Scott Key Bridge: how did the impact of the ship that ended up completely collapsing happen?

As evidenced in the video, the ‘Dali’ ship was sailing dangerously close to the structure and its trajectory was towards the bridge. The water vehicle did not deviate its course at any time, causing a direct collision with one of the bridge supports. This impact caused the immediate collapse of the structure, which fell into the water, dragging several individuals with it.

Fortunately, due to the time of the incident, traffic at the scene was light. However, it has been revealed that there were some cars that were crossing the structure at that precise moment.

Authorities rule out a terrorist attack in the United States

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley stated that the accident was not intentional according to US police investigations. No evidence of terrorism or a deliberate attack on the bridge was found. This warning was the tranquility and calm of the citizens who remained worried.

Key Bridge: how many people are missing so far?

The communications spokesperson for Synergy Marine Group, the company in charge of the ship, has provided information to the BBC. According to his statements, the Key bridge crew is made up of two pilots and 20 other people.

On the other hand, Paul Wiedefeld, Maryland’s Secretary of Transportation, has confirmed that contractors were working on the Key Bridge when the collapse occurred. This information has fueled initial speculation that there could be up to 20 people in the water.

How many people were rescued after the boat accident with the Francis Scott Key Bridge?

According to Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace, two individuals were saved from the Patapsco River following the incident on the Key Bridge. One of them emerged without injuries, while the other was taken to a local hospital in “critical condition,” according to the fire commander.

Separately, Synergy Group, the Singapore company handling the ship involved in the Baltimore bridge collapse, has confirmed that all 22 crew members are safe. Additionally, the company is cooperating with authorities to clarify the circumstances that led to the incident.

The officer described the event as “an emergency of extreme magnitude.” “Our priority right now is to try to rescue and recover these people,” he declared. According to various media, the collision of the ship with the bridge occurred at approximately 01:30 local time.

This is the history of the Scott Key Bridge: when was it built?

The Francis Scott Key, Baltimore’s longest bridge, began construction in 1972 and opened to the public in March 1977.

This iconic Baltimore bridge, 2.63 kilometers long and four lanes, stretched majestically over the Patapsco River. Its main function was to facilitate transit from the port of Baltimore to Interstate-695.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was the longest in Baltimore, United States. Photo: El Español