This Monday, Russia launched missiles against kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, for the third time in a period of five days, as well as other regions of the country. This follows Moscow’s intensification of its offensive against Ukraine, while the front line remains motionless.

Nine people were injured in the morning attack on the Ukrainian capital, the Ukrainian Rescue Service reported. The Pecherskyi district was the hardest hit. The missile debris caused damage in two districts and in the gymnasium of a local university located in another sector, the Ukrainian National Police said.

Russia launched two ballistic missiles at kyiv from Crimea in the broad daylight attack, but both were intercepted over the city, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kiev city military administration.

Hours later, Ukrainian media reported at least two explosions in the southern city of Odessa, as other regions of Ukraine were also targeted by Russian missiles. At this time there were no reports of casualties or damage in that area.

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on kyiv for the first time in six weeks, firing more than two dozen missiles before dawn. Russia launched another large-scale offensive against the Ukrainian energy sector on Friday, saying it was in response to recent attacks on Russian territory.

Days of intense Ukrainian artillery attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod forced Russian authorities to announce plans to evacuate some 9,000 children from the area.

The attack came three days after an attack at a concert hall outside Moscow in which more than 130 people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to link the attack to Ukraine, despite an affiliate of the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.

Putin could use the attack on Moscow to bolster support for the war and as a pretext to escalate his offensive against Ukraine, according to analysts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a new call to his Western allies to provide more anti-aircraft systems to protect themselves from incessant attacks.

“We never tire of repeating that Ukraine needs more air defense systems,” he declared. “This is for the safety of our cities and to save human lives.”

