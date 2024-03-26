“Tyla” (TYLA (lnk.to)) (Epic Records/ Sony Music), the self-titled debut album by South African superstar TYLA, winner of the 2024 Grammy Awards in the “Best African Music” category, has been released digitally and in vinyl version. . The album boasts collaborations with important names on the world music scene including Travis Scott, Tems, Gunna, Becky G, Skillibeng and Kelvin Momo.

The video clip of the song contained in the album “Art” was directed by Nabil and already has over 2 million views.

“Tyla” contains 15 tracks, including the global hit “WATER”, which with approximately 1 BILLION total streams reached the Top 3 of the Shazam global chart, the Top 10 of the Spotify global chart and the Top 15 of the Spotify global chart. Apple Music, the Top 30 of Spotify’s Italian Viral chart and the Top 40 of Italian radio Airplay.

The songs “Safer”, “Truth or Dare”, “On My Body” feat. Becky G recalls the timeless energy of “WATER” while with Gunna and Skillibeng Tyla expands her repertoire through hip hop, with the piece “Butterflies” an R & B ballad which moves away from her typical rhythms.

«When I listen to the album, I am very proud of it – declares Tyla in an interview with Rolling Stone – I see our music reaching such distant goals: influencing culture, shaping words and slang».

«The groundbreaking success of “Water” is a testament to Tyla’s innate talent, her diligent work ethic and what can happen when these two elements come together seamlessly. We are so proud of Tyla,” says Sylvia Rhone, president/CEO of Epic Records. “With each new song, video, viral choreography and now album, the full spectrum of her unique artistry becomes evident. She is bringing her culture to the world stage and helping pave the way for a whole new generation of African artists. On her debut album, Tyla takes fans on an Amapiano-led journey that integrates a multitude of genres that inspired him, including Hip Hop, Pop and R&B.”

«Tyla’s story has already been an inspiration to millions of people – says Ezekiel Lewis, President of Epic Records – Her career is on the rise, and this project marks another step towards achieving a deep-rooted global music fan base in Amapiano, R&B and Pop. His music is an export of African culture and we can’t wait to share this incredible work with the world.”

Tyla’s music is an experience that surpasses conventional limits. Her songs, imbued with her vibrant personality, offer an innovative interpretation of pop and R&B, enriched by the energy of South African Amapiano and a production approach that conveys a sense of novelty in each song. Originally from Johannesburg, Tyla gained international fame thanks to the singles “Getting Late” feat. Kooldrink and “To Last” (Epic Records), which testify to her artistic growth and versatility. The single “Getting Late” went viral on Tik Tok, obtaining millions of plays. Tyla’s passion for music began when she was just 12 years old, writing songs in her diary, and this later led to a more serious dedication to writing and performing throughout high school. Since then, she has followed her intuition, building a solid and ever-growing fan base. On the Epic Records roster through a collaboration with the Fax Records label, Tyla is ready to conquer the international music scene with her style, her soul and her spirit. In 2024 you won the Grammy Award in the “Best African Music” category.