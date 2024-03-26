Last winning episode for ‘The investigations of Lolita Lobosco’, the TV series broadcast last night on Rai1 seen by 4,974,000 viewers equal to a 27% share. Results with which the drama starring Luisa Ranieri overcame the competition of Canale 5 which proposed the final of ‘Big Brother’ followed by 3,039,000 viewers, reaching a share of 23.9%. Third place on the podium in terms of viewers for Italia 1 with the film ‘John Wick – Chapter II’ which totaled 1,099,000 viewers and a share of 5.8%.

Off the podium on Rai2 ‘Boss incognito’ obtained 1,055,000 viewers (5.8% share) while on Rai3 ‘Presa Diretta’ achieved 919,000 viewers and a 4.4% share. On Retequattro ‘Quarta Repubblica’ gained 782,000 viewers and a 5% share, while on La7 ‘La torre di Babele’ gained 792,000 viewers, equal to a 4% share. The prime time ratings closed with Tv8 with ‘Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel’ seen by 379,000 viewers (1.9% share) and Nove with ‘Little Big Italy’ followed by 287,000 viewers (1.9% share).

In access prime time on the flagship network on Viale Mazzini, ‘Cinque Minuti’ with Bruno Vespa totaled 4,639,000 viewers and 22.16% while ‘Affari Tui’ hosted by Amadeus involved 5,682,000 viewers, equal to a share of 25%. ,84%. On Canale5 ‘Striscia la Notizia’ was instead seen by 3,527,000 viewers equal to a 16.02% share. In the early evening slot on Rai1 ‘L’Eredità’ was followed by 4,623,000 viewers (share of 26.81%) while on Canale 5 ‘Avanti unaltro!’ it won 3,377,000 viewers equal to 20.9%.

Overall, the comparison of the generalist networks Rai plus RaiNews24 with the generalist Mediaset plus TgCom24 saw Rai at 33.1% with 2,859,000 viewers and Mediaset at 29.4% share with 2,542,000 viewers for the entire day; in prime time Rai obtained 7,522,000 viewers and a 35.2% share while Mediaset gained 5,778,000 viewers and a 27% share.