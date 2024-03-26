loading…

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Former United States (US) President Donald Trump warned that Israel is “losing a lot of support” and must “finish” its war in Gaza before its reputation deteriorates further.

The comments represent a rare moment of Trump criticism of the colonial state of Israel.

In an interview with Israel Hayom published in part on Monday (25/3/2024), Trump said he would act “the same as you did” if the US was attacked like Israel by Hamas in October. “Only a fool wouldn’t do that,” Trump said.

However, Trump called Israel’s massive destruction of civilian homes in Gaza a “very big mistake.”

“This is a very bad picture for the world. “The world is watching this…every night, I see buildings collapsing on people,” Trump continued.

“Go and do what you have to do. But you don’t do that,” he told an Israeli newspaper.

“And I think that’s one of the reasons why there are so many kickbacks. “If people don’t see it, every night I will watch it… And I think Israel wants to show that it’s hard, but sometimes you shouldn’t do that,” he explained.

Trump was a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his tenure in the White House, and described himself as “the most pro-Israel US president in history.”

He imposed sanctions on Iran at Netanyahu’s request, moved the US embassy in Israel to West Jerusalem, and brokered the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize relations with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan.