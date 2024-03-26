Trump, the social truth booms on the stock market

Donald Trump hits the stock market. On Wall Street, the heart of American finance, one stock in particular shot up, reaching an increase of close to 46%. This is the new company of the former president of the United States, born from the merger with the spac Digital World Acquisition Corp: its name is Trump Media & Technology Group.

This is therefore, as reported by Corriere, the debut on the Nasdaq for the company that controls the social network Truth, launched by Trump in 2022 as an alternative to Twitter (now X). The listing was necessary to create liquidity for the former president for his election campaign and also to deal with his legal troubles amounting to 175 million dollars. This is good news, given that before the New York Court of Appeals reduced the bail the figure stood at 454 million.

Returning to the new company created from the merger, Trump owns at least 58% of the shares, valued at around 3 billion dollars. But if he decides to raise cash he will not be able to enjoy it immediately: a “lock-up” provision prevents shareholders from selling newly issued shares for six months.