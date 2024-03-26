Antalya, March 26, 2024 – They are still the best in the world. The Azzurri from the Italian national team with Down syndrome won the Triso Games.

Italy, already three-time world champions, put their world title gold on their necks by beating Turkey 18-17 at home in a match of high intensity and commitment. This is an unusual poker game.

The miracle team defeated the home team. And the Azzurro team, consisting of Alex Seschi (cap), Davide Paulis, Andrea Durante, Stefano Barollo, Alessandro Greco, Emanuele Fiorini, Francesco Leocata, Andrea Rebichini, with national technical contact and coach Giuliano Bufacchi and together with technical assistants Francesca. D’Erasmo and Mauro Dessi have written history again.

“For years, the matches against Turkey have been at the highest level because their coach, who is also a friend, works well, as do we… so the satisfaction is greater. Will they win next time? Possible. This is the beauty of the sport,” said head coach Giuliano Bufacchi, as reported by ufficioparalimpico.it.

The head of the delegation, Gaspare Majelli, is full of enthusiasm, as ufficioparalimpico.it continues: “Our basketball team, having won all the qualifying and semi-final matches, won the world title at the 2024 Trisom Games. The final played against Turkey, the host country, was full of wonderful emotions, played with great balance between the two teams and played on points until the last seconds, and it was all heartbreaking. Our guys, even with the warm support of the home team, maintained the necessary concentration, like real champions, which allowed them to defend their world title.”

“World champions! The Italian basketball team FISDIR once again confirms its leadership in the world by winning gold at the Trisome Games in Antalya. A great success resulting from the enormous work of the Federation, the technical experts and the talent of these outstanding champions. Congratulations, you have once again raised the name of Italy high.” This was stated by Luca Pancalli, President of the Italian Paralympic Committee, on his social networks.

Photo Italbasket – Facebook