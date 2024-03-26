loading…

A man walks among the ruins of Grozny, Chechnya, in 1997. Photo/TASS

CHECHNYA – This is the only Muslim country that has defeated Russia in a war in the modern era. Despite all their limitations, they managed to survive and made the Moscow fleet withdraw.

Chechnya, a small Muslim republic on the northern side of the Greater Caucasus mountains is the country in question.

Historically, they have fought against the Russian government, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Chechnya, which was once part of its territory, declared independence.

However, his efforts were challenged by the Russian Federation which considers the Chechen region as part of it.

In the end, there was a battle between Russia and fighters from Chechnya. This “show of force” operation quickly developed into the first phase of a series of joint Russian military operations to eliminate the flames of Chechen separatism.

However, who would have thought that this moment would actually become a full-fledged military campaign that ended in failure.

Chechnya, a Muslim Country That Once Defeated Russia

Known as the First Chechen War, this conflict occurred around 1994 to 1996. The war began when Russian troops invaded Chechnya in order to regain control of the region.

However, the Russian army’s path was faced with fierce resistance from organized and highly motivated Chechen soldiers.

Led by former Soviet air force general, Dzokhar Dudayev, Chechen soldiers fought without fear.

Quoting the NPR page, Tuesday (26/3/2024), Russia launched a massive military campaign marked by non-stop air attacks and heavy artillery fire. Thousands of fighters and tens of thousands of Chechen civilians were killed, while the capital Grozny was also destroyed.