The alphabet is the basis of written communication, a system of symbols that shapes our words and thoughts, enabling the expression and exchange of ideas around the world. In the case of South America, the standard Latin alphabet is used, which includes the traditional 26 letters of most languages ​​that use it, such as Spanish, which is also the official language of Peru. Although there is a great variety of alphabets in the world—in the Latin writing system alone there are about 65 forms of alphabets—one of them stands out for having just 12 letters and being one of the rarest languages ​​on the planet.

Below, we will tell you more about this fascinating and unusual alphabet that, despite having few letters, has been key to the communication of a particular community in a remote corner of the world.

What is the alphabet with the fewest letters in the world?

The shortest alphabet that exists is Rotokas and is native to the island of Bougainville, in the archipelago of Papua New Guinea. This letter system, derived from Latin, consists of five vowels and seven consonants: g, k, p, r, s, t, v.

Rotokas, a rich and complex language with its own grammar and phonology, has around 4,300 speakers distributed in three different dialects: Central Rotokas, Rotokas Aita (consisting of 14 phonemes) and Pipipaia. It belongs to the group of native Papuan languages, which includes more than 800 languages ​​spoken in the New Guinea region and its surroundings.

Bougainville Island is the largest island in the Solomon Islands archipelago, located in the western Pacific Ocean. Photo: BBC

Rotokas: this is the smallest alphabet in the world

The alphabet used in rotokas has its roots in Latin, although with specific modifications, including the incorporation of numerous suffixes and prefixes to form phrases. This peculiar language is written from left to right, dispenses with spaces between words and uses hyphens to separate syllables.

With this example we can see the grammatical functioning of rotokas, in which the subject-object-verb sequence is the norm. In this language, adjectives and pronouns adhere to the noun, while the position of adverbs is flexible, although they are usually placed before the verb.

osirei-toarei avuka-va iava ururupa-vira tou-pa-si-veira

The unique grammatical structure of rotokas is evident in this case. The sentence ‘The eyes of the old woman are closed’ literally translates as ‘the old woman’s eyes are closed to themselves’. This grammatical peculiarity of Rotokas makes it sound strange, compared to Spanish.

Wich is the longest alphabet in the world?

Khmer, the official language of Cambodia, stands out for having the largest alphabet in the world, made up of 72 letters, including 32 vowels. Despite this complexity in its writing system, its grammar is much simpler, unlike Spanish. This combination of an extensive repertoire of letters and straightforward grammar makes it a fascinating and one-of-a-kind language.

Also called ‘Cambodian’, with about 16 million speakers, it is positioned as the second most spoken Austroasiatic language, after Vietnamese.