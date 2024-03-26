In Vietnam, doctors at a health center faced an unusual case when a 34-year-old man from Quang Ninh province arrived at the hospital complaining of intense stomach pains. What seemed like an ordinary discomfort quickly turned into a shocking scenario when he discovered that the patient had a live eel inside his abdomen. The doctors in charge of the case indicated that the animal had probably entered through the patient’s anus.

A live eel was surgically removed from a man’s abdomen. Doctors suspect it entered through his anus. Photo: iStock/ref.

Doctors had to perform several analyzes to extract a 30 cm eel

After performing various tests, such as x-rays and ultrasounds, to find out the diagnosis, health experts were amazed to find a 30 cm long foreign object inside the patient’s stomach. The animal caused intestinal perforations and peritonitis, a condition that could have been life-threatening.

It is suspected that the eel entered through the rectum and ascended the colon, causing an intestinal perforation. Photo: Freepick/Ref.

They managed to save the life of the victim of the unusual incident

Urgently, a surgical operation was performed to remove the live eel, which had managed to move from the colon to the patient’s abdomen. Doctors used forceps to extract the animal and also removed necrotic intestinal tissue. The patient is in a satisfactory recovery process.

It is important to mention that eels are fish that are elongated and similar to a snake. Likewise, they belong to the order Anguilliformes. They have slender bodies and usually lack pectoral fins, which allows them to swim agilely and quickly.

These fish inhabit a variety of aquatic environments, including both fresh and brackish waters. They can be found in rivers, lakes, estuaries, mangroves and in the oceans of almost all over the world, with the exception of the polar areas. Several species of eels are migratory and travel long distances between their breeding areas and their feeding grounds.

The delicate operation was successful. Currently, the patient experiences only slight discomfort after the traumatic experience. Photo: iStock/ref.

Most eels are not significantly dangerous

Relative to their dangerousness, most eels are not significantly dangerous to humans. However, certain species can show aggression if they feel threatened or provoked, and some have sharp teeth that could cause wounds if not handled properly.

In addition, it is relevant to highlight that electric eels can generate powerful electrical discharges as a defense mechanism. This characteristic could constitute a risk to humans if these creatures are handled inappropriately.