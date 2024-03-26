It is said that Mexico is a friendly country, but the cliché is put to the test when it comes to knowing data that reveals how friendly Mexicans are, generating a ranking of the 10 cities in the country most rude or with certain impolite behaviors. .

A study carried out by Preply, the online language learning platform, revealed “the 10 most educated cities and the 10 least educated, that is, areas whose inhabitants are singled out for unfriendly behavior with respect to the rest of the country.”

For this work, Preply highlighted some of the most impolite behaviors of Mexicans, such as parking poorly, obstructing traffic, not picking up their dogs’ feces, and being engrossed with their cell phone in public.

Among the cities with the least polite behavior, according to the ranking, are Mexico City, Nezahualcóyotl, Puebla, Ciudad Juárez and León, while San Luis, Saltillo, Toluca, Querétaro and Cancún were rated as the most respectful.

Here we share part of the results:

Most rude cities in Mexico

Place City Score 1 Mexico City 6.79 2 Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl 6.77 3 Puebla 6.53 4 Ciudad Juárez 6.50 4 León 6.50 5 Monterrey 6.45 5 Mérida 6.45 6 Guadalajara and Zapopan 6.44 7 Mexicali 6.40 8 Ecatepec 6.37

Most educated cities in Mexico

Place City Score 1 Saltillo 5.87 2 San Luis Potosí 5.96 3 Toluca 6.00 4 Querétaro 6.06 5 Cancún 6.08 6 Hermosillo 6.15 7 Tijuana 6.17 8 Culiacán 6.24 9 Aguascalientes 6.31

In summary:

Mexico City, Ciudad Juárez, Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl, Puebla, Ciudad Juárez and León were identified as the 5 most impolite cities with a score of 6.79, 6.77, 6.53 and the last two with a tie with 6.50. For its part, San Luis, Saltillo, Toluca, Querétaro and Cancún top the ranking of the most educated cities. Among the rude behaviors with the highest scores are: parking incorrectly obstructing traffic with 6.74, not picking up dog feces 6.70, remaining absorbed with the cell phone in public 6.57 , throwing papers and/or garbage on public roads 6.53 and not giving up space on public transportation with 6.49 Mexico City and Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl are some of the areas where discourteous or rude behavior is most often repeated Puebla, Ciudad Juárez and León reached high scores for a single behavior, while Monterrey has at least 2 rude habits. Other bad road behaviors with the highest scores are: not respecting confirmed bicycle lanes with 6.41 and not reducing speed near pedestrians 6.33, cutting into lines (whether pedestrian or car) 6.13 and listening to music without headphones on public transport

The complete ranking and methodology can be found at this link: https://preply.com/es/blog/ciudades-mas-maleducadas-mexico/

