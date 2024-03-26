This Monday, March 25, Holy Week began, so millions of students in Basic Education, Higher Secondary Education and some in Higher Education will be able to enjoy two weeks of vacation, returning to work on April 8.

For their part, some workers will be able to enjoy two days of rest on Holy Thursday (March 28) and Holy Friday (March 29), this depending on the decision made by the employer, since they are not established as days off in the company. Federal Labor Law.

One of the recurring questions among the Mexican population is whether the country’s banks will remain open or close on Thursdays and Fridays, since these dates marked by religious traditions and rest periods usually raise doubts regarding the availability of banking services.

Although the 28th and 29th are not mandatory days of rest, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) indicates that banks do not work on these two days, so they will remain closed, returning to work on Monday, April 1.

On the other hand, people will be able to use the ATMs that will be open normally in the different branches, as well as

Also carry out banking transactions and make payments in commercial stores and supermarkets during these holidays.

The National Banking and Securities Commission publishes in the Official Gazette of the Federation the days on which credit institutions will be required to close their facilities and stop their activities throughout 2024.

On January 1st. The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5. The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21. On March 28 and 29. On May 1st. On September 16. The 1st October. On November 2 and the third Monday of that month in commemoration of November 20. On December 12 and 25. Saturdays and Sundays.

