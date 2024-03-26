Accidental collision on the pitch, 17-year-old Wassim Djezzar dies on the pitch in front of the eyes of his teammates and opponents

A drama shocked the world of Algerian football on Sunday. Wassim Djezzar, a young footballer aged just 17, died while playing a match with his teammates from NRB Oued El Ma. Accidentally hit by an opponent, he never regained consciousness. The authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

A huge tragedy occurred on Sunday in Algeria, more precisely in the city of Batna, where a football match was being played between the local Under 17 team of NRB Oued El Ma and their rivals.

Videos recorded by local TV, which later went viral around the world, show the moment in which the 17-year-old came into contact with an opponent of his own age. It is completely clear that there is no intention on the part of the young footballer in the yellow uniform to hit Wassim Djezzar, who instead wears the red uniform. The latter anticipates him and the opponent, who wanted to hit the ball, instead hits the 17-year-old directly in the lower parts.

Wassim collapses to the ground and immediately loses consciousness, to the amazement and shock of everyone present on the pitch and in the stands. The team doctors intervene, but it is clear that the situation is serious and that immediate transport to the nearest hospital is necessary.

The rules provide for the presence of an ambulance in sports facilities, but in this case, unfortunately and for reasons to be clarified, there is none. The young footballer dies shortly afterwards in hospital, where he had been transported in a private car. The authorities have obviously opened an investigation into the matter, which, although it will lead those responsible to pay, will never return a child to destroyed parents.

The Algerian Football Federation published a note on social media, in which it expresses its deepest condolences and closeness to the boy’s family on behalf of the President and all members.