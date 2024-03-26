Over the past ten years, more than 63,000 refugees and migrants have died or gone missing while traveling to another country. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) made the announcement on Tuesday, based on data collected between 2014 and 2023. Drowning is the leading cause of death and disappearance, according to the UN agency. Nearly sixty percent of migrant deaths were drowning.

IOM data includes migration routes around the world. This includes refugees and migrants trying to come to Europe from North Africa and the Middle East, as well as South Americans who want to enter the United States through Mexico.

The UN organization was unable to determine the causes of most deaths. Among the identified victims, there are mainly people from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria and Ethiopia. In addition to drowning, many casualties were also caused by truck accidents, truck accidents, road violence, and lack of shelter, food and drink, according to the IOM.

The deadliest route in the Mediterranean

By far the largest number of deaths occurred in the Mediterranean Sea. The IOM has counted some 27,000 victims there over the past ten years. The area has been considered one of the deadliest migration routes in the world for many years. This month alone, dozens of people have died, and in mid-March, sixty people who dared to cross the border from Libya drowned.

The UN body’s database is based on media reports of the accidents, eyewitness reports, humanitarian organizations and government sources. The IOM admits that 63,000 dead and missing is a minimum estimate. Local organizations that have more information about specific regions and migration routes tend to report more casualties.

Read also: “We come from Europe,” says the crew of the rescue boat. Loud applause is heard among the migrants

Share Write to the editor