Maddalena Corvaglia has decided to clarify the reason that separated her from Elisabetta Canalis. Here’s what she said.

Many years ago Maddalena Corvaglia and Elisabetta Canalis formed one of the most loved couples on TV. The two were in fact perfect showgirls until an argument put an end to their friendship. What happened?

Maddalena Corvaglia today

Several years later, Maddalena Corvaglia has decided to have her say on the issue.

Maddalena Corvaglia and Elisabetta Canalis: the golden couple of Striscia La Notizia

Among the most loved showgirl couples in the history of Striscia La Notizia it is impossible not to mention the beautiful Maddalena Corvaglia and Elisabetta Canalis. The two held this position for several years and although a lot of time has passed since their stints, the public still remembers them fondly.

Maddalena Corvaglia and Elisabetta Canalis in the past

Elisabetta and Maddalena were not only united at work, but they had formed such a deep friendship that they became inseparable even off the set. At a certain point, however, the two girls began not to speak to each other and to appear very detached from each other.

It was never understood what happened, but a big question mark touched all those who followed their events. Is the reason for the argument due to work-related issues or is love at the basis of everything?

Maddalena Corvaglia reveals the truth about what happened

After a long time, Maddalena Corvaglia, perhaps tired of receiving questions on the issue, decided to shed some light on what happened with her former Sardinian colleague. The beautiful blonde then spoke about a very heated argument dating back to several years ago, an argument that broke out for very serious reasons.

Now I don’t want to talk about her. I’m just saying that men have nothing to do with it and I say this because I’ve read all kinds of things on this topic. I didn’t see him kissing her, kissing her, kissing me etc. etc. I’ll never say what happened, but it was too bad for me. When trust is lost, friendship breaks.

Maddalena Corvaglia and Elisabetta Canalis

These were the words that Maddalena Corvaglia decided to reveal regarding what happened with Canalis, although she still decided not to say anything more. Most likely something has happened that cannot be compromised and that not even the strongest of friendships have managed to defeat.