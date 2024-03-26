Le Ravissement, the debut film by French director Iris Kaltenbäck, will be presented in Rome at the 14th edition of Rendez-Vous, Sunday 7 April and Monday 8 April. On several occasions the film has been considered one of the revelation cinema debuts of 2023, and will be available in cinemas from 24 April, distributed by Satine Film.

Le Ravissement: synopsis Director Iris Kaltenbäck

The film was presented during the Cannes 2023 Critique Week and in competition at the Torino Film Festival – where it won the Special Jury Prize, the Best Actress Award and the Best Screenplay Award from the Holden School.

Le Ravissement also won the prestigious Lumière Award as Best First Film and was nominated for the César Awards as Best First Film and Best Actress for the extraordinary performance of Hafsia Herzi (protagonist of the two films Mektoub, My Love and winner of the César and the Marcello Mastroianni in Venice for Cous cous).

Also in the cast are Alexis Manenti (winner of the César and the Lumière Prize for the film Les Misérables) and Nina Meurisse (nominated for the Césars and winner of the Lumière Prize for Camille).

The Rapture: sinossi

Lydia is a young woman who seems to be in complete control of her life. Beautiful, enterprising and dynamic, she dedicates herself with enthusiasm and generosity both to the demanding work of a midwife in a renowned Parisian hospital and to the affections of her private life: her love for Julien and the strong friendship that has bound her since adolescence to Salome. But one day, suddenly, her life begins to derail.

How could this happen? Was it perhaps the breakup with Julien, the pregnancy of her best friend or the meeting with Milos, a possible new love, that triggered the vortex of lies into which Lydia finds herself sucked and from which she can no longer escape? A spiral of out-of-control events that will end up upsetting not only her life but also that of all the people around her and with no possibility of turning back.

The regista Iris Kaltenbäck

Iris Kaltenbäck (Paris, 1988), after studying law and philosophy, enrolled at the Fémis school in Paris, in the screenplay department. In 2013 you worked as assistant director for theater director Declan Donnellan at the Théâtre des Gémeaux in Paris. In 2015 you directed your first short film, entitled Le vol des cigognes, which received an award in Brussels. She received the Sopadin Junior Award for her screenplay titled Still Shot. Le Ravissement, presented at the Semaine de la critique in Cannes and awarded several prizes at European level, is her first feature film.