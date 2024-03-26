Artificial intelligence, Almawave signs a partnership with the private office of the Sheikh of Dubai

Almawave bets on Dubai. The Italian company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) and affiliated to the Almaviva group, has signed an agreement with Seed Group, an entity of the private office of Dubai Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

The agreement aims to promote Almawave’s artificial intelligence solutions in Dubai and the wider Mena region (Middle East and North Africa). According to Valeria Sandei, CEO of Almawave, in an interview with MF-Milano Finanza, the Italian company will collaborate with the expertise of Seed Group to best adapt its products to the needs of the Middle Eastern and African markets.

The expansion towards Dubai is considered a strategic move for Almawave’s international growth, adding another piece following the announcement of the acquisition last December of the Spanish company Mabrian Technologies.

In recent years, Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum’s company has conducted an intense search for innovative companies around the world, forming strategic partnerships to attract them to the Emirates.