The export of fruit is a fundamental pillar in the world’s economy. And in this dynamic scenario, a South American country emerges as one of the protagonists. While traditionally dominant nations maintain their leadership, this South American representative managed to place itself among the top five thanks to the vitality and growth of its agricultural sector. However, this is not the only area of ​​South America within the general report of the international web portal Statista GmbH.

With a detailed look at recent statistics, it is evident that world fruit exports grew around 40% in the last 10 years, and will also exceed US$137 billion in 2022, according to the Statistics Division of the United Nations. (UN), which becomes a milestone in international trade. Although the leading positions are occupied by a country in America and another in Europe, the performance of a South American sector captures attention.

What is the South American country with the largest fruit export in the world?

Chile stands out as the only South American country among the top five fruit exporters worldwide, according to the report from the German online statistics portal Statista GmbH. According to the report, the South American nation ranked fifth behind the Netherlands, with more than US$7 billion, with cherries, fresh plums and fresh grapes being its main export sources.

With respect to Latin America, Mexico is the best positioned in the ranking. Graphic: Statista.

The main fruit exporters on the global scene include the United States, Spain, Mexico, the Netherlands and Chile; These countries share a robust agricultural infrastructure. According to data from the Statistics Division of the United Nations (UN), in 2022 the figure of US$137 billion for global fruit exports will be exceeded for the first time.

Although Chile is the only South American nation among the five with the largest world exports, at the Latin American level the best positioned is Mexico, occupying third place in the world ranking. The Aztec country reached an export level of more than US$9,000 million, positioning itself only behind the United States (US$14,756 million) and Spain (US$10,190 million).

What is the situation of Peru as a fruit exporter?

Peru emerges as a strong competitor, positioning itself among the top 10 worldwide, with exports that exceed US$4 billion, according to Statista data. The South American country is emerging as a key player in the fruit market, especially in products such as blueberries, grapes, avocados, mangoes and bananas. At the regional level, the Peruvian nation surpassed Ecuador.

According to what was said by Walter Puelles Navarrete, director of the Directorate of Development and Information Processing, at first, what was mainly exported were vegetables, such as asparagus. However, for more than 15 years now, “fruit shipments abroad began to grow and are currently what the Peruvian market ships the most.”