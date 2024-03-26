The trailer and key art for the highly anticipated new season of Doctor Who have finally been released. For lovers of the Doctor and his space-time travels, a double episode awaits them on May 11th.

The new season of Doctor Who has been announced and will be released on May 11th.

For the first time ever, the Disney+ platform and the BBC are offering the debut of the season simultaneously around the world. In Italy, in particular, the hands are pointed at one in the morning on Saturday 11 May.

Viewers will be able to start again with the special The Church on Ruby Road, which debuted last December and then continue the adventure thanks to the two new episodes scheduled for Saturday 11 May. Every Saturday it will then be possible to enjoy a new episode.

Thanks to the trailer, it is possible to preview what will happen with the new episodes. Played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, the Fifteenth Doctor Who and his companion Ruby Sunday, will travel aboard the Tardis, the blue police telephone box. Through the new episodes they will transport us, among other things, to the 1960s, to the early 1800s during the Regency in England and to a future devastated by war.

The trailer also offers a first glimpse of the character of Indira Varma, who also became popular in Italy for her performance in Game of Thrones. Among the many stars who will appear this season will be names such as Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter. The cast will also include Aneurin Barnard, Jonathan Groff, Genesis Lynea and Indira Varma.

For those who missed the previous Doctor Who series, the famous and long-running British series narrates the adventures of the protagonist, a traveler in time and space together with his fantastic friends and treacherous enemies, including a terrifying “bogeyman”, the enemy more powerful. The Doctor and his companion will travel through time, this time too through the Tardis, the unlikely spaceship, which will catapult them into the past as in the case of the age of the English regency and into the future dominated and destroyed by wars.

Produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and the BBC, Russell T Davies is the showrunner, executive producer and writer of Doctor Who. Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter serve as additional executive producers. Additionally, the new season will have episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.